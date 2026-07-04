Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Women’s Bowls News:

On Thursday, June 25, 14 ladies and men enjoyed a lovely day of social bowls.

Jan and Jane defeated Michelle and Vicki, while Justin and Marianne defeated Annette and Yvonne.

Verna, Kathy and Peter defeated Carol, Kerry and Denise L.

On Tuesday, June 23, the first game of the Major Singles Championships semi-finals was played, with the second game played on Thursday, June 25.

Veronica Alexander defeated Jane Rowlands. Trish Wilson defeated Julie Pitt.

Veronica and Trish will now play the final on Thursday, July 2, weather permitting. Good luck to both ladies.

A reminder that the Annual Country vs City Championships have been delayed until September 19. Please put your name on the list in the alcove again if you would still like to participate.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather — we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday at the Country Club, commencing at 10.30am. These sessions are for existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400 379 294 or Jane on 0419 620 077 for further information.

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