Thursday, 9th April, we had 17 bowlers enjoy another lovely spring morning of social bowls with one game of pairs, a game of triples and a game of fours played.

Val and Carol defeated Kathy and Verna in a close game.

Vi, Michelle and Justin defeated Vi, Vicki and Denise L.

Jane, Julie, Yvonne and Trish defeated Lorraine, Annette, Veronica and Judy in a practice game for our Mid-West area Pennants play off in early May.

Helen, Verna and Vicki enjoyed a great day of bowls on Wednesday at Bathurst Majellan’s 60th Birthday celebration.

Manildra are hosting a Friendship Day in late May. Anyone interested in playing can find a list on the board in the alcove.

The Annual Country V’s City will be held at Orange City Bowling Club on May 30, 2026.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather-we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30 am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294 or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.

Follow us on Instagram oesc_womensbowls or Facebook Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Women’s Bowls