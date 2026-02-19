Three-bowl triples were the order of the day at last Tuesday's social bowls. The winners drawn from the cards were the team of Toosja Webster, Pat Stedman and skip, Jean Kennedy. The lucky losers also drawn from the cards were Jenny Lowe, Ann Kelly and skip, Marianne Boers.

Our number three pennant team travelled to Canowindra last Tuesday to compete in the first round of the women's mid week pennants in our district (section). Unfortunately, they went down to the host club in a very close game that came down to the last two ends. Final total game scores, 32-30. A game well played by all those who participated.

Twilight bowls will resume on Wednesday, the 4th of March. Names in by 5:30 pm please.

Just a note to bowlers in our district, that there will be a bowls pop-up shop at the club on the 23rd and 24th of February, during the Golden Eagle.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so, we have coaching for beginners by an accredited coach, on Wednesday mornings at 10am. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact Orange City Bowling Club.

Happy bowling!