Cavaliers Golf Notes:

Beautiful Spring weather greeted 16 keen golfers ready to tackle the Wentworth course in pursuit of winning the Cavalier Monthly Medal.

Stephen Hare produced an amazing round to finish first with a net 29.5, second place was taken by John Pritchard with a net 32.5 on a countback from Paul Baker who also had a net 32.5.

NTPs: 3rd-Paul Baker, 5th-Wal Hennessy, 6th-Wal Hennessy.

The Encouragement Award was picked by Peter Karta who has just returned from overseas.

Pictured this week are Peter Karta with Stephen Hare and John Pritchard, as well as Cavalier golfers at Wellington Golf Club after their recent trip away.

Happy golfing and have a great week!