This week we will start with a perfect game, making it a new PB of 300 by Steven McConnell, bowling with great form from the Wednesday 7.30 pm League, the “High Roller” of the week. Not only was this Steven’s first 300 but also his personal best series of 724. Steven became our 113th 300 game at the Orange Tenpin Bowl.

Our “Almost made it hero” was Jill Beadle with a 193 game ( a great 66 Pins over average).

Others who bowled well are James Roberts from the Monday Maniacs, with a PB of 168 (62-over average), and Oliver Davis, 192 PB, 69-over average. From the Friday 6pm league, we have Paul Heath 179 PB, a massive 80 pins over average.

From the Wednesday 6.15 pm league, where many Bowlers showed up and bowled well over their averages. Let’s start with Khye Downey 212, followed by sister Micaylah Downey 236, Hayden Swallow 248 and 237 games, Casey Perry 256 and 237, which was a 697 series. Steve Eslick 256 and 222, Lachlan Turner 225, Sam Bennett 245 and 209, Joshua Johnstone 219, Alan Westendorf 213 (a massive 75 over average)

Other notable great bowling from our junior bowlers, Isaac Perry 215, Tahlia Brown 159 (27 over average). Emma McCulloch bowling a great 165 game (a fabulous 70 pins over average) Khye Downey 212 ( 53 pins over average) Bradley Johnson 158 ( 49 pins over average) Madeline Gouge 144 ( a fabulous 57 pins over average quite impressive as this was with her new Ball).

We would like to welcome Nick Flannery back home to Orange. Nick and his wife, Mim, moved away, but missed us all ( ha ha), but he sure missed bowling and started back with a nice 267 game.

Some of our wonderful senior bowlers sure give those pins a good workout. Let’s start with Thursday 9.45 am Used by Date (their choice of league name, quite funny as these bowlers are not used by date type of people) Edward Hoogenboom bowling 212 ( 55 pins over average), Gary James 181 (20 over average), Damien Perry showing his son Casey that every now and then he can roll the ball better with a great 211 game ( 67 pins over average).

Moving on to many more well deserving a mention all bowling great games over their averages, David Jameson 190 (45 pins over average), Tracey Brown 156 and a fabulous (48 over average), Anne-Marie Johnstone 191 (35 over average) 6.30 pm Brock Gallagher 244 and 229, Janita Perry 190 was (42 over average) Michelle Carroll great game of 187 (53 over average) Hudson Howard 234 ( 55 over average) Katrina Ashwood 178 ( 41 pins over average) Greg Shapter 216 (55 pins over average) Chris Brown 171 (48 pins over average) last but definitely not least Bob Taylor bowling 167 ( a wonderful 64 pins over average).

This is Marisa Belmonte signing off for Bob Taylor, as he was unable to do so just for this week. Making this the very first time in 38 years of writing these weekly reports.