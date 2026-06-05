Several Stars this week, commencing with William Mastronardi from the Wednesday 6.20pm league who scored 169 over average, followed by Patrick Govier from the Thursday 7.30pm league who scored 135 over average then came Nick Millar from the Wednesday 7.30pm league with 129 over average then there was Jason Brown from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 128 over average then there was Tyson Morris from the Junior Challenge Singles and Joshua Harman from the Monday 7.30pm league both with 109 over average and finally there was Matt Bryant from Friday 6.00pm league with 100 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was William Mastronardi who scored that marvellous 169 over average for the series.

The High Roller Champion this week and winner of the three free practice games was Taylor Clark who scored a great 62 over average 244 (PB).

Of course there were plenty trying to beat Taylor, among them being Travis McMahon 267, Joshua Harmon 230 (PB), Josh Johnstone 241, Jason Brown 276, Hayden Swallow 246, William Mastronardi 238 (PB), Neville Barden 204 (PB), Khye Downey 227, Alex Gaeta 209, Lachlan Turner 212 and Dean Wells 231.

The Almost Made Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Stevie Morphet Jones who scored 197 (PB). As this score was 64 over average and Stevie is a disabled bowler he was named Junior of the week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl.

Of course there were a lot trying to beat Stevie among them Hannah McLennan 144, Brayden Davies 178, Cloe Lawson 134, Debbie McKeown 178, Jenny Livermore 179, Chris Brown 169, Bob Taylor (yes, me again) 133, Marilyn Gard 148, Alan Westendorf 170, Callum Manning 106 (PB), Archie Smith 158, Mason Southwell 186, Jupitah Fieldus 115, Samantha Strudwick 145, Joel Everitt 184 and Koen Roberts 180.

Not to be ignored were Jeremy Jones 169, Janine Perry 133, Damien Perry 186, Paddy Keen 124, Matt Carroll 196, Nate Carpenter 131, Tyson Morris 183, Sheree Brown 143, Brett Campbell 172, Julie Hoogenboom 160, Sophie Culverson 109 (PB), Lucas Fisher 184, Daniel Jones 136, Michelle Carroll 167, Trent Fisher 187, Lachlan Jenner 155 and Janita Perry 171.

The fourth Female of Note for May was Sophie Culverson who scored that wonderful 109 (PB). But (drum roll please) the Female of Note for May and winner of the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Gail Perry who earlier scored 171 (PB), which was 49over average and part of her 111 over average for the series.

The fourth Man of the Moment was William McMahon, who became Man of the Moment for May and winner of the voucher from Guys Cuts, because he scored 238 (PB), which was 73 over aver average and part of his 169 over average for the series.