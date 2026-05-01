In Orange City Women's Bowls News, the Orange City Women's Major Singles Championship final was played in conjunction with the Open Trophy Day.

In the Singles Final, Sue Clinghan took on Helen Lord in a well-contested game under difficult conditions.

Congratulations go to Sue, who came away victorious and is the new club champion for 2026. Commiserations to Helen, who also played well. Great sportsmanship and bowling were displayed by both finalists.

Thank you to President Kay Kennedy for marking the Final, and to Mary Carr for umpiring on the day.

The winners of Open Trophy Day on 15 points were the team of Bev Brown, Roslyn McGroder and skip Sheryl Jenkins. Runners up were the team of Peter Lord, Pat Stedman and skip Nerida Black.

The 100 Club was drawn, and first prize went to Ann Kelly, second prize went to May Phipps and third prize went to Kay Kennedy.

Raffle winners on the day were Marianne Boers, Jenny Macdouall and Pat Nokes.

A reminder that President's Day is on May 12th, so get your names down as our permanent list will not apply for this day.

Thinking about taking up lawn bowls? If so we hold free coaching sessions by an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings at 10am or by appointment. Contact Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club.