Wentworth Women's Golf News:

Results: 11 November, 2026. Event: 18 Hole Stroke

There were some brilliant scores across the grades and Sue Hennessy was the winner of the Monthly Medal with a sizzling nett 68. Well played, Sue; this is a great score. Sue played some very consistent golf; congratulations on a great win.

A Grade Winner was Alice McKeowen who played some great golf to finish with a wonderful nett 72. Great golfing, Alice. Runner-up was Robyn Pritchard, who was steady to also finish with a nice net 72, and third place went to Di Rodgers with a very good net 73.

B Grade was won by Robyn Newey with a great nett 72. Robyn hit the ball well and it all came together today, well done. Runner-up was Maureen Commins, another steady player also finishing with a nice net 72, just pipped on a countback, and Wendy McIntyre finished third with net 73.

C Grade was won by Trish Harvey with a particularly good nett 70. Trish has been playing good golf of late; well played. Runner-up was Robyn Cannon, who played well to finish with a nice nett 77, and third place went to Sue Healey, also with a nett 77.

Scratch winners for the day were A Grade Helen Ross 90 B Grade Jan Moad 95 and C Grade Shirley Hyde 104, Congratulations.

Nearest the Pins were won by Kerrie Rossetto (3rd), Shirley Buckler (5th), Julianne Grant (6th), and Wendy McIntyre (13th). The Drive & Pitch were won by Laurell Gassmann (9th) and Helen White (17th).

Ball Competition winners were Ophelia Heffernan, Val Lynch, Sue Gander, Shirley Hyde, Robyn Newey, and Helen White.

Congratulations to our Silver Team Players who came runners-up to the Duntryleague team. Congratulations to them on their win.

This event attracted 73 players from across the Western Districts and is played as a scratch Stableford. Every player should be proud of their effort in a tough scoring game. It was very exciting to hear the Wentworth Team names read out for runners-up.

The team was Lorraine Swain, Marg Pryce, Helen Ross, Shirley Grenfell, Di Selwood, Tayla Harvey, Ophelia Heffernan and Rachel Kelly.

From next week we will be selling raffle tickets in two hampers that will be drawn at our Christmas Party on 11th December. If you wish to donate to the hamper, please bring your goodies along next week.

A reminder to everyone that a table list has been circulated for names to be put down for the Christmas Party. The cost of the dinner will be announced next week. The list has been placed on the notice board for anyone wishing to go. If your name is on the list, money will be required to be paid in cash to Lee by Wednesday 25th November. The theme for the party is 70s and please bring a present to put under the Christmas tree on the night. Also, skits are most welcome!

Have a great week.