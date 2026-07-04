Orange City Women's Bowls News:

The Major Pairs Championship final was played last Tuesday, along with social bowls.

In the Major Pairs final, Sheryl Jenkins and Nerida Black took on Sue Moloney and Helen Lord. Great bowls were displayed by both teams; however, it was Sue Moloney and Helen Lord who took a well-deserved win. Congratulations go to Sue and Helen, and commiserations to Sheryl and Nerida. Wonderful bowls and great sportsmanship showed by both teams.

Social day winners drawn from the cards were the team of Peter Lord, Karen Bouffler and skip Marianne Boers. The lucky losers also from the same rink were the team of Sylvia Tattersall, Maria Crawford and skip Mary Carr.

The Raffle winner on the day was Pam Gersbach; second prize went to Peter Lord and taking third prize was Karen Bouffler.

Gala Day is fast approaching and will be held on July 21st. Three-bowl triples will be played on the day along with Jenny Lennon's perpetual Spider. Also there will be raffles, 100 club, lolly guessing competition and a Money Tree. Lunch and morning tea will also be provided.

Thinking of those on our sick or injured list and wishing you all a speedy recovery.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so we hold free coaching sessions by an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club on 63600704