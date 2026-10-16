Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Women’s Bowls News:

On Thursday, October 8, on a lovely sunny morning, 13 ladies and Pete played two games of triples.

Vi, Veronica and Pete defeated Lorraine, Verna and Trish.

Michelle, Vicki and Judy defeated Kathy, Julie and Yvonne.

On Melbourne Cup Day, there will be a lunch and sweeps for members at the Country Club. Please send your name to Lorraine if you wish to attend.

There is a list on the board in the alcove for any ladies interested in playing Pennants next year. There is also a list available through the Men’s Club for anyone interested in trying out for the Open Pennants teams.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday, commencing at 10.30am at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400 379 294 or Jane on 0419 620 077 for further information.

Follow us on Instagram at oesc_womensbowls or on Facebook at Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Women’s Bowls.