Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Men’s Bowls News:

The date of the Special AGM has now been changed to the 31st of October due to a clash of dates and our President, Phil, and Bowls Secretary, Jim, being away in December.

The nomination sheet for the Committee and the like will be released in September.

On Tuesday, 16th June, we had 50 bowlers come out to play on a pleasant, sunny winter’s day.

Raffle winners: Graham Pitt, Luke Taylor and Rob Southcombe.

Lucky rink winners: Marg Henry, Peter Griffith and Dave Cleal.

Unfortunates’ rink winners: Tony Bowers, Mark Wright and Marty Rickards.

Jackpot not won.

Saturday Socials and the Triples final were cancelled due to inclement weather.

Hoping our members who are on the sick as well as the recovery list are on the mend. Our thoughts are with you all.

For Saturday 27th June and Tuesday 7th July, please call Jim Finn on 0418651382, Peter Wright on 0427813220 or the club 63613210. Names in by 11.30pm for a 12.30pm start. Happy bowling!