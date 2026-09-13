Duntryleague Women’s Golf News:

On Tuesday, September 1st, the Dorothy Collins Memorial Trophy was hotly contested at Duntryleague Golf Course.

Dorothy was a much-loved golfer during her time at the club, and it was wonderful to have members of her family in attendance to present the trophy to the winners.

Her daughters, Di Parker and Carol Hughes, together with her niece Barb Chapman, paid tribute to Dorothy. Also in attendance were sisters Edna and Margaret.

Congratulations to Ruth Swift and Mary Lee, winners of the Dorothy Collins Memorial Trophy.

The day also doubled as the qualifying round for the 4BBB Match Play Championships. Congratulations to our top qualifiers:

First: Mary Close and Di Parker

Second: Mary Lee and Ruth Swift

Third: Helen Boffler & Heather Grant

Congratulations to everyone who played in the perfect conditions on the day.

Stay tuned for updates on the 4BBB Match Play Championships!