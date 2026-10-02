Orange City Bowling Club Women's Bowls:

Turnaround triples and semi-finals of the minor singles were the order of the day this past week.

Amid the wind in the minor singles semi-finals, Moira Johns v Marissa Sweeney and Pat Nokes v Nerida Black were both great games. Sweeney and Black progressed to the next round. Congratulations to all the players.

Our 18 social bowlers played turnaround triples, which enabled everyone to have a go in all positions. This is great practice for all.

Winners drawn from the cards were Pat Stedman, Sylvia Tattersall, and Helen Lord.

Lucky losers from the cards were Johns and marker Mary Shiels.

The minor singles finals will be played on Tuesday, September 29. Winners will be announced next week.

We are currently calling for minor pairs entries for September 29. Please put your name down with the match committee if you are interested.

Lucky door winners were Shiels, Peter Lord, and Maria Crawford.

Raffle winners were Robyn Wright (first and third) and Peter Lord (second).

The 100 club winners were Nokes, Sue Moloney, and Shiels.

The City v Country game was played on Saturday, September 19. Another great battle was held at Orange City between the Ex-Services and Orange City bowling clubs. There were some amazing games, and with only 9 points separating the sides, it came down to the singles to decide the day. Congratulations to Ex-Services on an outstanding win. A fun day was had by all.

Here are our bowling dates to remember:

OCWBC Fiesta Day: Tuesday, October 13. If you can make it, please email ocbcwomens@outlook.com.

Cherry Blossom Mixed Pairs Tournament: Saturday, October 31. Space is limited, so get your team in by October 24. It’s going to be a fun day. The entry list is in the foyer, or you can email or phone the club.

Twilight Bowls: Commences Wednesday, October 7. Names need to be in by 5pm for a 6pm start.

We are thinking of those on our sick or injured list and wish you all a speedy recovery.

Is lawn bowls something you are considering? If so, we hold free coaching sessions for beginners with an accredited coach every Wednesday at 10am, or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact the Orange City Bowling Club on 6362 2533.