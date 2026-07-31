Wentworth Women's Golf News:

Results for the Val Gregory Trophy – an 18-hole Stableford played with three clubs and a putter – held on July 22.

Wentworth Ladies were extremely fortunate to have known a wonderful lady in Val, who always gave her all on the course and had a lot of fun, particularly in this event. This past week we remembered her by playing her favourite event. Even though Val had a bag full of clubs, she usually only used no more than three clubs and a putter. A lot of the ladies played better golf today with only four clubs in the bag, and some might even make it a permanent change.

The overall winner of the Val Gregory Trophy with 34 Stableford points was Taua Holmes. Taua played extremely well and was excited with the win – a great score to finish on.

The winner in A Grade was Lee Pickett with a solid 33 points. Lee handled the four clubs well to produce some great golf. Runner-up was Helen Ross, who played some steady golf to finish with 31 points, while Shirley Grenfell came in third with 30 points.

B Grade winner was Robyn Cannon with an exceptional 32 points. Robyn really hit her straps and has been playing some good golf. Runner-up was Maureen Commins, who also played well to finish with a wonderful 32 points, while third place went to Laurell Gassmann with a nice 27 points.

C Grade winner was Belinda Barrett, who played some steady golf and carded a fantastic 30 points. Runner-up was Dawn Mendham, who was consistent to finish with a nice 27 points, while third place went to Annie Beaumont with 26 points.

Nearest the Pins were won by Helen Ross (3rd), Taua Holmes (5th and 13th), and Jan Moad (6th and 17th).

Ball Competition winners were Helen Ross, Liz Mitchell, Robyn Newey, Katrina Ferris, Jane Gunn and Rachel Kelly.

Next week we will be playing a four-person Ambrose, which is always a popular day. Make sure you get your name down for this event.

Not far away is the Mixed Foursomes 27-hole Championships. This will be held on Sunday, August 2, so round yourself up a partner and put your names in the draw. It is always a fun event to play.

Have a great week!