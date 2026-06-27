Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Women’s Bowls News:

On Thursday, June 19, eight ladies competed in the quarter-finals of the Major Singles Championships. Thank you to the ladies who marked these games and to those who came to watch and cheer them on, despite the difficult conditions.

Jane Rowlands defeated Yvonne Johnson.

Trish Wilson defeated Vicki Hanlon.

Veronica Alexander defeated Judy Adams.

Julie Pitt defeated Annette Nash in a very close match.

A reminder that the Annual Country vs City Championships have been delayed until September 19 due to wet weather. Please put your name on the list in the alcove again if you would still like to participate.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday from 10.30am at the Country Club. These sessions are open to existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400 379 294 or Jane on 0419 620 077 for further information.

Follow us on Instagram at oesc_womensbowls or Facebook at Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Women's Bowls.