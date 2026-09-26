Eighteen Cavalier golfers lined up to play for the David Savage Memorial Trophy on Sunday in glorious conditions.

The competition was keenly contested, with some fantastic scores recorded.

The winner of the David Savage Trophy was Glen Tilston with a net 28.5 after having a career-best 38 off the stick. Second place was filled by John Pritchard with a net 29.5, and third place was collected by Michael McGovern with a net 30.5.

NTPs: 3rd- Dave Watts, 5th- Dave Watts, and 6th- Graham Moose Tilston.

Jimmy Splitoff won the encouragement award.

The golfers and partners enjoyed lunch at the club after golf sharing their good and hard luck stories.

Have a great week and happy golfing !