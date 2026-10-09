Cavalier Golf News:

Ten Cavalier golfers contested their October Monthly Medal in fine conditions after Saturday's rainfall.

Graham Moose Tilston excelled in the conditions to record a 39 off the stick with a net 30 to win the medal comfortably from Parramatta stalwart Billy Clingham who recorded a respectable 48 off the stick and a net 33 to finish second. Third place was won by Mitch McGovern with a 49 off the stick and a net 33.5. Mitch has shown excellent improvement since taking up golf and a win is not far away.

NTPs, 3rd-N/A, 5th-Gavin Forest, 6th- Mitch McGovern

Encouragement Award was collected by last week's winner Gavin Forest.

Happy golfing and have a great week!