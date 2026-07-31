Cavaliers Golf News:

Winter has finally arrived! Eleven golfers braved the chilly conditions on Sunday morning, with only two players playing under their handicaps.

Young Local Bloke, Tony Ford, saluted with an excellent net 31.5. Second place was collected by Grant Michel, who is rarely seen on a Sunday morning, with a net 33.5. Third place was filled by Paul Baker with a net 35.

Paul put his horror 8th hole demons from last week behind him, recording an excellent birdie.

NTPs: 3rd Dave Watts, 5th- Dave Watts, 6th- Craig Rochester.

Pictured this week are Tony Ford with Grant Michel, Paul Baker and Craig Rochester. Craig Rochester collected the Encouragement Award.

Congratulations to this week's winners! Next week, Cavs will play for their Monthly Medal, playing the back 9.

Happy Golfing, and have a great week!