Unfortunately, I was unable to find a Star Bowler this week, so the Auto Wash, compliments of Race Track Car Wash, stays in the drawer.

But there was a High Roller champion, and winner of the three free practice games, and this was Micaylah Downey who scored a great 240 (PB). As this score was 69 over average, Micaylah was named the first Female of Note for April and first in line, hoping for the gift Certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions.

Of course there some trying to best Micaylah, among them was Lachlan Turner 212, Samson Hammond 207, Jason Brown 223, Steve Eslick 206, Noah King 200, Joshua Thornton 205, Dean Wells 209, Brock Gallagher 212, Travis McMahon 279, David Quinlan 206, Ben Lees 204, Oscar Christofferson 208, Ben Howard 213, Casey Perry 220 and Josh Johnstone 203.

Talking about Steve Eslick, he accomplished something that is quite difficult to most bowlers. He had split in one frame, and it was pins seven and ten. But he managed to spare that split. Something a lot of bowlers would have thought was impossible.

I was also unable to locate an Almost Made it hero so the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate also remains in the drawer, but the were plenty feeling the pangs of hunger, among them being Brett Campbell 171, Xavier Mason 188, Mick Morby 176, Matt Bryant 162, Will Mastronardi 191, Jenny Solling 136, Nick Millar 165, Brandon Trenholm 170, Geoff Thomas 186, Khye Downey 182, Garry Hildebrandt 172, Jill Beadle 167, Sharon Hogan 146, Kayla Johnstone 119, Rachel Johnson 165 and Bec Walkom 151.

The first Man of the Moment for April and first in line for a chance at the voucher from Guys Cuts was Travis McMahon, who scored that wonderful 279, which was 78 over average.

Let us go back to the Thursday before Easter where there were bowlers I could not report on, no awards, but they get a mention, among them being Ian Middleton 209, Casey Perry 210, Jack Webb 213, Josh Johnstone 200, Brock Gallagher 235 and Dean Wells 222.

Among others there was Gary Stedman 189, Sue Pagett 180, Yvonne Daniels 145, Jill Beadle 143, Ron Quinlan 186, Warren Taylor 183, Lucas Fisher 182, Aaron Mooney 178, Kerry Hogan 181, Ben Lees 192, Taylor Clark 191, Cooper Fitzpatrick 154, Patrick Govier 199 and Sharon Hogan 127.

Once again a short report, but the next will be back to normal.