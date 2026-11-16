From mums and daughters to dads and daughters, the Orange Netball Association's Wednesday Twilight Competition is bringing families and generations together for an afternoon of fun, fitness and friendly competition. Players of all ages were out on the courts on Wednesday, with younger participants sharing the game with older players in a wonderful display of community spirit and a love of netball.

Inside the Orange PCYC it was a similar story with indoor hockey teams consisting of a mixture of younger and older players enjoying the game they love.