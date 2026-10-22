Ultimate Frisbee has grown in popularity in Orange over the past few years, and keen adherents are gearing up for a big summer season.

Played on a field or court with a standard flying disc, Ultimate Frisbee involves teams passing the disc between them and scoring by catching it in the field’s end zone. The niche sport was invented in the US in the late 1960s, but it quickly spread worldwide and became particularly popular on university campuses.

It was while studying in Sydney in the late 1990s that Brendan Stuart was first introduced to the sport, which he has been working to popularise locally since moving to Orange 10 years ago.

“It’s a cross between netball and AFL,” Stuart explains. “It’s a large field, almost the size of a soccer field, and only seven people on a team. So there’s a lot of ground to cover, a lot of cardio, but you don’t need to be especially fit, as a lot of it just comes down to how well you can throw and catch.

“It’s an easy sport to pick up and difficult to master,” he adds.

What began in Orange as an informal weekly get-together of frisbee enthusiasts has grown into a local league, with this past winter seeing six teams play competitive games in the halls at Orange High School and Orange Christian School.

But now, with the return of the warmer months, Orange Ultimate Frisbee is heading back outdoors with games held at Max Stewart Oval every Monday evening.

Stuart wants to run another competitive season on the outdoor field and is inviting interested locals to come down and try the sport.

“For probably four weeks, we might run introductory sessions just for people who want to come and see what it’s all about,” he says, after which they will look to organise teams.

“It’s also a good chance for people who’ve just played indoor to get exposed to the outdoor game, which is a bit different – bigger throws, and wind plays a big factor!”

If you are interested in getting involved, you can head to Max Stewart Park on Mondays at 5.30pm or reach out via the club’s Facebook page, Orange NSW Frisbee.

“All beginners are welcome to join us,” adds club member Chris, who joined up six years ago. “I’ve been playing for years and still look like a beginner – you’ll fit right in!”