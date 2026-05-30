Seemingly possessing the least-likely of athletic physiques but a true champion of Australian cricket nonetheless, Nathan Lyon is proof that determination, skill, and application, are the true keys to sporting success.

He is bringing that simple message to Orange on his “Have You Got What It Takes?” regional tour that will include an 'Emerging Leaders' summit; a junior cricket clinic; and a parents, players, and club evening forum.

While the junior cricket clinic is already sold out for Tuesday, June 2, there are still spots available for the clubs’ night on that evening, and the emerging leaders’ summit on the Wednesday morning.

Never quite looking the typical tough Aussie cricketer, Lyon made his Test debut for Australia in 2011 and now holds the record for the most Test wickets taken by an Australian off-spin bowler.

In 2025, he became the nation’s second-highest Test wicket-taker of all time and now ranks sixth in the world for Test cricket with more than 560 scalps, pointing to help he got along the way as central to his success.

“Young athletes don’t grow in isolation — they grow with the help of many,” Lyon said.

“Parents, schools, coaches, clubs, and local businesses all shape the environment that determines whether talent thrives or fades. It’s a whole of community effort,” he added.

He said the idea for the regional tour — which also takes in Dubbo and Parkes — came from a desire to give back to the game that had given him so much.

“Cricket has provided so many great experiences on and off the field, and all around the world, and I’ve been fortunate to enjoy a long career in the game I love," Lyon explained. “I’ve learned and grown so much during this time and I’m really keen to share that with the next generation.”

He has a passion to mentor in the regions — “the heartland of Australia” as he calls it — himself hailing from the cherry capital of Australia.

“I was lucky enough to grow up in the regional town of Young, and play my first cricket there, so I know how important it is to bring sporting development opportunities to rural and regional locations and appreciate the passion there is for sport in these areas,” Lyon explained.

“The cricket world is so competitive, just like any other professional arena, so aside from the sports skills you need to ascend the career ladder, you also need to develop mental strength, resilience, interpersonal communication, and leadership attributes,” he concluded.

The Parents, Players and Clubs Evening Forum is from 7.30–9.30pm at Orange Ex-Services’ Club on the Tuesday with the summit at Wentworth Golf Club on the Wednesday.

Tickets for the Parents, Players & Club event in Orange are at: https://collections.humanitix.com/nathan-lyon-parent-player-and-club-evening-forums-orange-dubbo-parkes

Tickets for the 'Emerging Leaders’ summit in Orange are at: https://collections.humanitix.com/nathan-lyon-emerging-leader-summits-orange-dubbo-parkes