Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Women’s Bowls News:

On Thursday, July 2, the final of the Major Singles Championships was played. Veronica Alexander defeated Trish Wilson in an excellent game played with great sportsmanship. Congratulations to both ladies on making the finals, and congratulations to Veronica on your victory!

A reminder that the Orange City Women's Bowls Club will hold a Gala Day on July 21. Please let Veronica know if you are interested in playing.

A reminder that the Annual Country versus City Championships have been delayed till September 19. Please put your name on the list in the alcove again if you would still like to participate.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather — we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish at 0400379294 or Jane at 0419620077 for further information.

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