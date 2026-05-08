Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls would like to congratulate Violet Burton (one of our Ladies Members) on being recognised as being a loyal member of the Orange Ex-Services' Club. Well done, Vi.

Vi received a badge and a certificate for the accomplishment.

Our grade 3 pennants team will be travelling to Parkes Railway playing against Dubbo on the 16th May and our 5s will be travelling to Dubbo City and play against Condobolin and Parkes Railway on the 16 and 17th May. It’s getting closer!

Nominations are now full for the City versus Country Charity Day being played at Orange City on the 30th May.

The Ladies Club have invited the men to play in their Thursday morning comp. Names can be added to their list in the alcove on the right-hand side of the bench by Wednesday, or call Trish Wilson on 0400 379 294 before 9am. Dress code is neat casual.

Also, Congratulations to Our Grade 4 Ladies on winning the Regional Final and now are heading off to play in the State Finals at Wiseman Park, Wollongong City. Fantastic effort, girls.

Tuesday, 28th April, socials had 50 bowlers using both rinks.

Raffle winners were Garry Pearce, Mark Wright and Jan Fenwick. Lucky Rink winners were Carl Jager, Simon Kempson and Pat Nieuwendyk (This is becoming a habit with this team lately, well done fellas).

Unfortunates’ Rink: Mark Wright, James Bear Kemp and Roy Leonard.

Consolation winners: Jan Fenwick, Linda McFadden & Ron Stinson.

Saturday Socials had 42 players all up, with five Triples Championships and two Social games. With all rinks chock-a-block.

Raffle winners: Barry Schey, Ian Carr and Anthony Maw.

Lucky Rink Winners: Peter Baker, Matt Gamble and Peter Lange.

Unfortunates’ Rink: Dennis Morcom, Roy Leonard and Roger Annis-Brown.

Consolation winners: Clive Noakes, Bill Keogh and Peter Wright.

Triples Championship results: Team Shaw 27 def Team Wright 12; Team Lockwood 28 def Team Seton 20; Team McGarity 25 def Team Annis-Brown 24, with an extra end to be played; Team Kempson 19 def Team Rickards 17 on the last end, Team Lange 33 def Team Campbell 26; and Team Carr 33 def Team McMullen 15.

Our Club also hosted the grade 3 and 4 Pennant Regional Finals with 5 visiting teams of Caragabal, Cowra, Club Lithgow, Mudgee and two teams from Parkes Railway and their supporters.

Thank you to our volunteers, Justin Whaley, for setting up the greens for the day, to our ever dependable Umpire, Neil Higgins, for umpiring, and all our other members who contributed throughout the day.

Thank you to the limited staff behind the bar and especially in the restaurant on an extremely overwhelming day. With well over 120+ bowlers and patrons. Effort well done.

Hoping our members who are on the sick as well as the recovery list are on the mend. Our thoughts are with you all.

Saturday 9th & Tuesday 12th May, please call, Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Happy bowling, Christine.