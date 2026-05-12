The Orange netball season opener saw a rematch of the 2025 Division 1 Grand Final between Vipers and Orange City Netball Club at Anzac Park on Saturday afternoon. The Vipers once again proved to be too strong for the Orange City squad, coming away with a confidence-building early victory over their rival, 47 - 36.

In Division 2, the Hawks Chicks managed to snatch victory from the Vipers in a thrilling match that came right down to the wire. With just minutes left in the game, the Hawks Chicks led by a single point and were able to hold on to win 39-38.

See more photos in Orange City Life's May 7 edition.