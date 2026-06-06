In Cavaliers Golf News, last Sunday morning was cool and the course was wet due to heavy overnight rain, but 12 keen golfers tried their luck.

Wal Hennessy excelled in the conditions to win with a net 33.5; second place went to Craig Rochester with a net 35 on a countback from young local bloke, Tony Ford.

NTPs - 3rd- N/A, 5th-Craig Rochester, 6th- Wal Hennessy.

The encouragement award was picked up by Michael McGovern.

Cavaliers will contest their Monthly Medal next weekend, which was postponed on Sunday due to the wet weather.

Congratulations to the winners, good luck next weekend. Happy Golfing!