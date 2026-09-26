A small number of Stars this week so let’s start with Ben Walsh from the Wednesday 6.20pm league who scored a great 141 over average. He was followed by Travis McMahon from the Monday 7.30pm league with 129 over average. Next was Liam Whitton from the Thursday 7.30pm league with a similar 129 over average, and finally there was Lucas Graham from the Thursday Juniors with 115 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Ben Walsh, who scored that wonderful 141 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion this week and winner of the three free practice games was Ben Walsh who scored an admirable 299 (PB). As this score was 105 over average Ben was named the third Man of the Moment for September and next in line hoping for the voucher from Guys Cuts.

There were several other bowlers hoping for practice run at bowls, among them were Justin Smart 209, Greg Shapter 217, Koen Roberts 268, Travis McMahon 266, Casey Perry 266, Aaron Clarke 225, Khye Downey 210, Lachlan Turner 250, Steve McConnell 258, Matthew Woodham 213, Mick Moorby 205, Hudson Howard 221, Josh Thornton 226, Steve Eslick 215, Liam Whitton 223, Josh Johnstone 231, Brock Gallagher 208, Tash Brett 205, Jack Webb 234 and Taylor Clark 217.

The Almost Made Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Chelsea McClennan who scored a wonderful 191 (PB). As this score was 57 over average Chelsea was named Junior of the week and winner of the free game of tenpin compliments of the Tenpin Bowl and third Female of Note for September and next in line hoping for the Gift Certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions.

There were plenty feeling the pangs of hunger among them being Hunter Harrison 124, Layla Clough 127, Michelle Carroll 168, Jesse Palmer 132, Warren Taylor 187, Frances Patton 141, Wendy Reddan 126, Katrina Ashwood 171, John Christian 140, Lesley Murphy 143, Derek Metzger 178, Julia Christian 136, Gae Claydon 164, Shirley Dive 171 and Helen Newling 147.

Also trying hard was Gary Arthur 148, Dianne Gee 163, Archie Smith 168, Ryder Brown 95, Kristy Lossano 154, Rebecca Stibbard 166, Gail Beath 178, Nick Millar 197, Dianne Bleakly 155, Damian Christofferson 177, Charlene Thwaites 156, Gail Perry152, Charlie Petrelli 133, Tyler Woolf 136, Cleo Bonnici 150 (PB), Rocco Bonnici 154 (PB), Arno Willemson 137, Callum Reilly 143, Malakai Roberts 126 and Lucas Budd 146.

Not to be left out were Kim Fangufangh 148, Caitlin Edwards 138, Britney Stedman 140, Anne-Maree Johnstone 193, Cooper Fitzpatrick 185, Geoff Thomas 176, Alan Westendorf 170, David Jameson 177, Lucas Grabham 199, Nic Culverson 191, Trent Fischer 194, Knox Bunting 151, Samantha Morris 170 (PB) and Oliver Davis 180.