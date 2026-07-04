Wentworth Women's Golf News:

Results: 24th June 2026, Event:18 Hole Stableford

It was a rather chilly morning, hitting off in a big frost, but it soon turned into a sunny, but cool day. The course was heavy, but some handled it well.

A Grade winner with an excellent 36 points was Ophelia Heffernan, who is firing on all cylinders at the moment and playing some inspiring golf, well done. Runner-up was Helen Laffey with a steady 28 points; she is also in great form, and third place went to Helen Ross, just pipped on a countback with 28 points.

B Grade winner with a very creditable 35 points was Alice McKeowen. Alice is a very consistent player and is finding form at the right time of the year. Runner-up was Jo Sangster with a very solid 34 points. Jo has been playing well of late, well done and third place went to Robyn Newey, who scored a nice 30 points.

C Grade winner with a very nicely played 36 points was Helen Hubbard. She has been in the winner’s circle quite a bit of late, so well done. Runner-up was an excited Belinda Barrett with a lovely 34 points, and Liz Mitchell was third with a steady 30 points.

Nearest the Pins were won by Helen Hubbard (5th) Liz Mitchell (6th) and Sue Gander (13th)

Drive and Pitch were won by Ophelia Heffernan (9th) and Julie Roweth (17th)

Next week is the Val Gregory Memorial Trophy Event, which is four Clubs and a Putter and is always a fun event. Remember to choose wisely and only have those four clubs in total in your golf bag.

The Pennants were played today at Wentworth against West Wyalong and unfortunately the team went down 3 to 2 in some very close matches. Well done to all our players on a wonderful effort, and congratulations to West Wyalong on the win.

Have a great week!