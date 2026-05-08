Wentworth Ladies Golf Results 29th April 2026 Event, 18-Hole Stableford – Western District Spoon.

The weather was beautiful, and the course was in wonderful condition to play our Western District Spoon Event.

The first two winners in each grade are eligible to represent Wentworth at Finals Day which will be held on Friday, September 18, on a course TBA. If you are not available to play on this date, please let Tayla know no later than June 1 so that we can go down the list. The grades for this event are slightly different to the daily event, and it is for Wentworth Home Club Players only.

The Western District Spoon Event winners are: A Grade Shirley Grenfell 41, Di Rogers 40. B Grade Helen Ross 34, Julie Roweth 32, C Grade Wendy McIntyre 39, Trish Harvey 35.

The winner in A Grade was Shirley Grenfell who really hit her straps today to finish with a very impressive 41 points, well done on a great round. Runner-up was Di Rodgers with a very well-played 40 points. Di played very well and third place went to Lee Pickett with 34 points.

B Grade winner was Wendy McIntyre who scored a great 39 points. Wendy played some steady golf, well played. Runner-up was Ophelia Heffernan who finished with a nice score of 36 points and third place went to Julie Roweth with 32 points.

C Grade went to Trish Harvey with a very impressive 35 points, Trish played some great golf and was very happy with her game. Runner up was Coral Britt who also played some steady golf to finish with 35 points, just pipped on a count-back and third place went to Jane Gunn with 34 points.

Nearest the Pins were won by Helen Hubbard (5th), Lee Pickett 6th, Ophelia Heffernan (13th).

Drive & Pitch were won by Ophelia Heffernan (9th) & Jane Gunn (17th).

Ball Competition winners were won by Lee Pickett, Sue Hennessy, Shirley Grenfell, Jan Moad, Julie Roweth & Janet Davenport.

This Sunday the final of the Individual Match Play is being contested between Helen Ross & Trish Harvey. Spectators are very welcome. Hit off is 8.30am. Good luck to you both.

Our pennants team travelled to West Wyalong last Friday and unfortunately went down 4-1 in some very close matches. Well done to everyone on some great golf. The return match will be played at Wentworth on June 19; after you let Tayla know your availability the team will be announced.

Nominations for our Match Committee will be open from May 4-16. If you are interested in standing just ask Sam at the club for the relevant paperwork

Saturday, May 2, is the Monthly Medal 18-hole stroke.

Good luck to everyone playing in the Bathurst Tournament, and Western District Event played at Forbes events, play well.

There will be no golf report for a fortnight due to all of the golf we are playing away.

Have a great fortnight.