Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls News:

Social Bowls on Saturday may not go ahead due to a tournament. Bowls Secretary Jim to be decided.

On Tuesday, we had 57 social bowlers.

Raffle winners: Jim Clemow, Tony Bowers and Kev Kelly.

Lucky rink winners: Maree Haigh-Cole, Ann O’Neill and Clare Portass.

Unfortunates’ rink: Jan Fenwick, Ray Windsor and Peter Lange.

Consolation winners: Phil Knight, M. Wright and P. Russell.

Jackpot was won by: Bernie King, P.A. Baker, Doug Nonnemacher, Bill Keogh, Rick Stephens and Marty Rickards.

On Saturday there were 21 bowlers and two second- round Singles Championship game bowlers on the green.

Raffle winners: Ron Dunn.

Lucky rink winners: Tony Bowers (new Cash Cow), Ash Beadel and Neil Higgins.

2nd Round Singles Championships:

Luke Taylor 25 def Wayne Carr 22

Peter Wright 25 def P.A. Baker 22

On Sunday we had the Inaugural Fred Maw Memorial Day, with a fantastic turnout of 64 bowlers coming from Penrith, Lithgow City, Manildra, Molong, Parkes Railway, Orange City, Cabramatta, St Johns Park, and West Dubbo.

The winners on the day were:

1st Hayley Sharp and Nathan Collis, West Dubbo;

2nd Ashley Kirwan and Jake Brown, Parkes Railway;

3rd Sue Metcalf and Les Slatten, Lithgow City;

4th Annabel Teague, Cabramatta, and Brad Lamont, Country Club;

5th Cheryl O’Connell and Shawn Gosper.

Raffle Winners: Viv Burton, Bob Jenkins and Roy Leonard.

100 Club: Judy Adams, Anthony Maw and Helen McKenzie.

For Saturday 3rd and Tuesday 6th October, call Peter Wright 0427 813 220, Ron Dunn 0484 236 522 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30 am for a 12:30pm start.