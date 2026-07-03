Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Men’s Bowls News:

Hello Bowlers and Visitors,

The date of the Special AGM has now been changed to 31 October. The nomination sheet for Committee positions and the like will be put out in September.

On Tuesday, 23 June, we had 54 bowlers come out to play, which is an exceptionally good turnout for winter.

Raffle winners: Bernie King, Col Rosser and Julie Pitt.

Lucky rink winners: Jim Hill, Matt McMullen and Al Gregory.

Unfortunates’ rink winners: Clive Noakes, Mick Doyle and Bob Ridgewell.

Consolation winners: Paul McFarland, Darcy Warren and Ron Stinson.

The jackpot was not won.

For Saturday Socials, we had 25 players.

Raffle winner: Linda McFadden.

Lucky rink winners: Col Rosser, Clive Noakes, Darryl West, and Peter Brooking.

Unfortunates’ rink winners: Tony Bowers, Bill Keogh and P.A. Baker.

Both Jackpots were not won.

Triples final is to be played this Saturday, on the 4th July 2026.

100 Club winners: 1st Peter Baker, 2nd ?, 3rd Bernie King.

For Saturday the 4th and Tuesday the 7th July, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Happy bowling!