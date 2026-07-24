More than 100 equestrian competitors and families from across NSW and the ACT are converging on the Cudal Showgrounds this weekend for the annual Winterschools Equestrian Carnival.

Held from Friday, July 24, to Sunday, July 26, the carnival sees riders of all ages will participate in three jam-packed days of events ranging from Kindergarten fun classes to the highly anticipated PJL 6 Bar Showjumping spectacular under lights on Saturday evening.

With over $30,000 in sponsorship and prizes up for grabs, the carnival has cemented its reputation as the premier interschools equestrian highlight in the Central West.

Organiser Sarah Eyb from the Orange Anglican Grammar School (OAGS) Agricultural Centre of Excellence Academy said despite potential travel challenges, community enthusiasm for the carnival remains at an all-time high with 120 riders booked in for the weekend event.

"With fuel prices and the Highway blocked, we were expecting to lose a large number of our Sydney-based competitors this year," Mrs Eyb said.

"But the opposite has happened - yet again we booked out quickly and had a waiting list for many competitors hoping to get a spot."

An initiative of the OAGS Agricultural Centre of Excellence Academy, the carnival supports local agricultural and equestrian students while also integrating a major bivouac for the school's 252 ACU cadets unit.

Based out of OAGS, and a recently established sister unit in Bathurst, the cadets play a crucial role in building and dismantling arenas, managing site safety and communications, and welcoming visitors.

Mrs Eyd said members of the public are invited to attend and admission is free..

She said there will be plenty to see, particularly on Saturday, from working stock horse events to dressage and showjumping, which will continue under lights into the evening.

The Saturday evening event also features a wine tasting by local winery Byrne Farm Wines (over 18s only) alongside grazing platters and local food options from Cafe Latte and Lotus D'Angkor Cambodian.

"So you can enjoy tasty treats while you toast yourself by the fires and watch the show jumping knockout under lights," Mrs Eyd said.

Organisers remind all attendees and visitors to leave pets at home, as this is strictly a dog-free event.

The OAGS Winterschools Equestrian Carnival takes place at the Cudal Showgrounds from Friday, July 24, to Sunday, July 26.