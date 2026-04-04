The final round of the 72-hole Women’s Championship was played in near-perfect conditions at Duntryleague.

The generous sponsors for the event were Baldock Stacy and Niven Solicitors, of Orange, and we were thrilled to have solicitor Sarah Ryan to represent the company and present awards to the winners. Sarah is also a member of the Duntryleague Board. Thank you, Sarah.

A Grade scratch winner Sally Kay was also the recipient of the Matthews Robinson trophy, which is sponsored by the president, Barb Chapman.

B Grade scratch winner: Gay Stone.

C Grade scratch winner: Val Durack.

Senior Champion (sponsored by Sally Heigh): Kerry Wood.

Congratulations to all winners and many thanks to our sponsors!