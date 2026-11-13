As usual we had several Stars, starting with Alex Mounsey from the Monday 7.30pm league who scored a great 152 over average. He was followed Mason Southwell from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 128 over average, then Came Josh Thornton from the Wednesday 7.30pm league with 119 over average, he was followed by Lucas Grabham from the Thursday juniors with 106 over average, Liam Whitton from the Thursday 7.30pm league with 101 over average and finally Nicholas Culverson from Junior Singles Challenge with 100 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Alex Mounsey who scored that wonderful 152 over average for the series. Alex scored 231in his league which was 75 over average and he was named the fourth Man of the Moment for October.

The High Roller champion and winner of the three free practice games was Xavier Mason who scored 267 (PB).

Of course there several trying to beat Xavier, among them were Hugo Belmonte 204, Blair Morris 223, John Barton 213 (PB), Koen Roberts 228, Nick Millar 211, Xavier Rowley 127, Brock Gallagher 227, Matthew Woodham 206, Noah King 207, Mick Moor 213, Hudson Howard 243, Lachlan Turner 237, Josh Thornton 231, Dean Wells 246, Khye Downey 258 (PB), Rachel Johnson 212, Liam Whitton 212, Dean Wells 237 and Oscar Christofferson 207.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Sam Morris who scored 180 (PB).

As usual there were several feeling the pangs of hunger among the, Hugo Bugden 141, Brayden Davies 178, Dave Barlow 178, Michael Carroll 167, Kathy Selwood 168, Joe Gallagher 191, Nate Carpenter 158, Cleo Bonnici 163, Charlie Petrelle 169, Ethan Matters 173, Lucas Budd 173 (PB), Tyler Woolf 154, Michelle Carroll 177, Sue Pagett 180, Greg Shapter 198, Lucas Grabham 167, Kerry Hogan 192 and Scott Jones 180.

Of course there were several trying hard to get noticed among them Jenny Livermore 152, Gae Claydon 168, Denise Eslick 145, Rob Jones 183, Joe Salt 123, Isaac Crothers 139, Liam Whitton 199, Will Peate 174, Matt Bryant 158 and Guil Beath 172.

Junior of the Week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl was Lucas Budd who scored 173 (PB), which was 71 over average.

The fourth Female of Note October was Rachel Johnson who scored 212 which was 53 over average. But the Female of Note for October and winner of the Gift Certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Caitlin Edwards who scored 190 (PB) which was 87 over average.

The fourth Man of the Moment for October was Alex Mounsey who scored 231, 75 over average and part of his 152 over average for the series. But the Man of the Moment for October and winner of the voucher from Guys Cuts was Koen Roberts who scored 257 (PB), which was 100 over average and part of his 218 over average for the series.