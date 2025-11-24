Digital Editions
Monday, 24.11.2025
Dallas Reeves
Community
The High Tone Pants bring high-energy blues to the region
Community
Gigging is life for the Roweths
News
Experience the joy of ‘The Golden Spurtle’ when the Travelling Film Festival hits Odeon 5 this August!
News
Travelling Film Festival returns to Odeon 5 this August 15–17
Sport
Lara achieves NSW PSSA basketball selection first
Sport
Orange’s netball sides excel at state titles
Sport
Orange Public School pair named in state schools softball side
Sport
Orange Eagles’ under-12 boys go undefeated back-to-back in WJL