A four-piece alternative rock band with a catchy name, The Stiffbacks are ready to have a crack at making it on to the Aussie music scene.

While officially formed only a decade ago, the origins of The Stiffbacks date back 40 years, to when drummer Norm Lang and bassist Tony Browne started jamming together as teenagers.

“I didn't have a clue what I was doing,” Tony said of his early efforts on the bass guitar. “Some bloke told me: ‘Put your finger here. Move it to here. Move it back down here’. That's how I learned how to play.”

The band’s lineup now includes Dave Derooy, who first got his start in an AC/DC cover band, and vocalist Andrew Bayada. While the name is a pun that’s stuck due to a former guitarist being a practising chiropractor in Orange.

“Everyone laughed and thought it would be a great idea, so that's how that came about,” Tony explained.

They started slowly, he said.

“After a couple of years of just jamming... we started writing stuff,” Tony said. “We like what we do. We keep it simple and we're happy. And we're happy that other people are liking it.”

The Stiffbacks recorded their first album ‘Inner Demons’ in early 2020; unfortunate timing as the world went into lockdown just days after the release due to COVID-19.

“Really happy with that,” Tony said sarcastically. “We weren't even able to jam!... We still got a few plays around the world... but COVID-19 really messed it up for us.”

But the Stiffbacks have been back in the studio working on their second album with one single, ‘Lately’, released earlier this year, along with a music video for their song ‘Walt’ shot by local photographer Henry DeRooy.

“It was great, so easy to do,” Dave said. “Henry had all these ideas ready.”

“It was fantastic!” Tony added. “Henry did a fantastic job!

Dave described the band’s sound as experimental rock/metal while Tony feels the band fits within the rock and hard rock categories. Whatever the sound, they work together.

We’re all individuals and we all have an input into the writing process,” Tony said. “Someone comes up with a riff and then we work on that riff and that's how we write the song and then the lyrics come later, sometimes the lyrics come at the same time.”

“I like the camaraderie,” Dave added, “Doing something creative is enjoyable. It’s a good release.”

While The Stiffbacks have been getting traction through their recordings and online presence, there’s nothing like seeing them live.

We’re a local band, get behind us!” Tony said.

Check out the band’s music on YouTube and other online platforms, or contact them atthestiffbacks@gmail.com