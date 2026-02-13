Australian bush poet, journalist and writer Andrew Barton Paterson, better known by his nom de plume "Banjo", was born at Narrambla, near Orange, on 17 February 1864.

Every year, to celebrate his birth, The Friends of Banjo Paterson Park hold a special birthday celebration on the old "Narrambla" property on the Ophir Road.

All are invited to attend this year's celebration, which takes place at 5pm Tuesday, 17 February at Banjo Paterson Memorial Park, 330 Ophir Road (just prior to the turn off to Clifton Grove). There will be poetry readings and stories of Banjo's life and the history of the "Narrambla" property.

All you need to do is bring your own chairs, drink and nibbles and join in the birthday picnic.

No food or drinks will be sold at the park. For more information, contact Elizabeth Griffin on 6361 1920 or email egriffin8@bigpond.com