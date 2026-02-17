It was a massive weekend for Car Lovers, with the 2026 Gnoo Blas Classic attracting nearly 1,000 historic and classic vehicles and thousands of people through the gates at Sir Jack Brabham Park on Saturday. At the sold-out dinner on Saturday night, special Guest Warren Brown told of his adventures driving his 100-year-old Bean motor car from London to Melbourne, recreating the feat of motoring pioneer Frances Birtles in 1927.

OC Life Photographer was kept busy snapping the action and the amazing vehicles on display.