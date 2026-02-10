Orange’s home of live music, the Victoria Hotel, is hosting a massive month of musical entertainment this February.

Getting things started on Saturday, February 7, Off the Track returned with a top line-up of artists for the first monthly band showcase of 2026. See I M Dunn and Bradloha & the Lovemakers join Vic Hotel regulars, Reverend Hawthorn and The Hand of Law, for a huge night of music.

On February 14, Groove Kitchen is collaborating with female artists from around the region to present a showcase on the Vic stage.

Curated by singer-songwriter and Tamworth alumni, Milly Washbrook, the night will see performances from 11 local musicians and will be the first of a series of nights promoting female artists.

Then get ready for three days of peace, love and a whole lot of live, local music as VicStock takes over the Victoria Hotel, February 27 - March 1.

A collaboration between Off the Tracks and Groove Kitchen, VicStock is a brand-new music festival for Orange that will see more than 15 local and regional acts performing across two stages - all completely free!

“Every Act is really top shelf,” says Off the Track booker Esther-rose Parton, who is co-organising the event with Groove Kitchen founder, Craig Mills.

“We've got Where's Jimmy headlining on Saturday night. We've got High Tone Pants, Felix Albert and the Gentlemanly Two… We've got Dr TAOS, the Dan Woelk Trio, Lily Elliott, Can-Ape, Sam Bucca Band, and Reverend Hawthorne in the Hand of the Law, Pharlap's Heart, Cicada Club… and there will be some surprises in there too!

“Orange has a really thriving music scene, and this will be a really great opportunity to support all of these acts in the area, in one location, over three days - and it's free!”

Esther-rose says keeping the festival free is important as they want to encourage people to come and experience the depth of music talent in our region.

“We want people to come and see bands they don't know… So it's opening up music to the masses, and they might hear something new that excites them!”

For more information on Vicstock, make sure to follow Groove Kitchen and Off the Tracks at the Vic on social media.