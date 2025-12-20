Orange Public School is celebrating an incredible year of student achievement in 2025, both in and out of the classroom!

In an extraordinary display of athletic excellence, Orange Public School (OPS) has emerged as a powerhouse in school sports over the past 12 months, capturing regional titles across 11 sports.

Building on this stellar performance, the school teams advanced to state finals with remarkable consistency, where they competed fiercely against the best in NSW.

Orange Public School distinguished itself by placing:

5th in the state for Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer and Rugby League;

3rd in the state for Girls Rugby 7’s and Netball;

2nd in the state for Boys Softball, Girls Cricket and Boys Rugby.

Highlighting their 2025 season, OPS clinched three coveted State Championship titles for Girls Softball, Boys Cricket and Boys Basketball.

On individual sporting achievement, four OPS students represented NSW in 2025:

Lacie Jones and Wynta Hurford - Softball;

George Milner - Rugby;

Harry Brown - Athletics.

Harry Brown was a standout, winning a national gold medal in running and placing second in the long jump at the National Athletics Championships.

In total, 75 OPS students were selected for Western Region representative teams and squads in 2025. Freddie Littlejohn was even selected as the Western Region captain for swimming. The school also had several students break long-standing District and Western region records in both swimming and athletics.

Principal Bradley Tom said these results underscore the competitive spirit and skill of the school's athletes and are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and exceptional coaching within the school's sports programs.

Fittingly, he added, the school has been identified as the most successful sporting primary school in NSW for 2025.

"The school's outstanding performance in both regional and state competitions stands as a shining example of excellence in school sport, fostering school spirit and encouraging active participation among all students,” Mr Tom said.

“These victories have not only elevated the school's reputation but have also inspired pride and enthusiasm throughout the entire school community.”

Along with sporting achievements, OPS students have shone in a vast array of extracurricular opportunities ranging from involvement in the Sydney Writers Festival, Poetry on the Pavers, Tournament of Minds, CWA Public Speaking, NSW Spelling Bee, University of NSW Exams, Orange Chess Tournament, Young Archies and of course The NSW Debating Challenge.

From these activities, the school saw tremendous representation and success with Evie Harris, Lucas Goshn, and Marcus Proctor winning district and regional titles.

Claudia Curtin (OPS Dux for 2025) also had a remarkable achievement, leading the Western Region to First in State in the Debating State Championship.

“Our approach is about more than just curriculum delivery,” Mr Tom said, explaining what he believes is the school's strength.

“From the first days in Kindergarten, students at OPS are immersed in a rich learning environment that fosters curiosity, confidence, and a love for discovery. This foundational focus ensures that, as children progress through the grades, they develop the competence and self-assurance to tackle increasingly complex challenges across all subject areas.

“We also look to provide opportunities through extra-curricular activities, enhancing experiences and developing skills.”

A cornerstone of the school’s arts program is its exceptional choir, which is joined by more than 270 children learning a musical instrument each week and a vibrant dance program.

Throughout the year, these groups have proudly represented the school with distinction at numerous events like the Public Schools Orange Creative Arts Showcase.

Highlighting the school’s extraordinary achievements in the performing arts is the recent participation of 18 talented OPS students in the coveted School Spectacular. Several of these students were not only members of the ensemble but also selected as featured performers in the concerts.

The depth of talent at OPS was on display this past week, with the entire school of 770 students performing on stage at the Orange Civic Theatre for the school's major stage production, titled ‘IMPACT’.

“It was a remarkable display of talent, inclusion and school pride,” Mr Tom said. "The staff and students love the opportunity to perform at the civic theatre. It’s just one of the many diverse opportunities we offer for students at Orange Public to spark their imaginations and extend classroom learning beyond the school grounds.”