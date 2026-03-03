Local bush tucker guru Gerald Power recently delivered a range of unique Indigenous-themed delights at Orange’s FoodCare facility to the delight of regular shoppers and newcomers alike.

'Gerald's Black Friday Bush Tucka BBQ' was aimed at showcasing the range of native Australian-themed foods now available, while also promoting the good work of Orange’s food rescue service to a wider audience, FoodCare Coordinator Tim Mordue explained.

“The event was about getting together and sharing food, something we all have in common,” Mr Mordue said. “We chatted over food, we ate new foods, we shared stories, and many new faces learnt about FoodCare,” he added.

The free lunchtime feast was a way of introducing Mr Power’s Aboriginal-themed cuisine to locals at the same time as highlighting the range of discounted foods now available at the local food bank service.

Gerald Power is owner and founder of Indigenous Cultural Adventures — Cultural Tours & Bush Tucka, and founded the business, he said, with a vision of sharing the culture and heritage of the First Nations peoples.

Menu items included kangaroo kofta, lemon myrtle greek yoghurt, johnny cakes, 'Make it Snappy' crocodile sausages, Warragal Green River mint coleslaw, sweet chilli bush tomato relish, ice cream, Davidson plums, finger lime, and quandong.

The event also showed the good work that the volunteers of FoodCare — with a little help from some of our largest grocers and local farmers and growers — does for those struggling to make ends meet in these tough times.

“FoodCare is a not-for-profit registered charity; it doesn't receive any funding to run the charity locally, state or federally,” Mr Mordue emphasised.

“This event was not possible without the generous sponsorship from Ashcroft’s IGA’s Let's Make Better community charity,” he concluded.