For those wanting to get involved in this month's Orange Chamber Music Festival, there are just a handful of tickets remaining to the Opening Night Gala with Lior on Thursday, March 12, and a limited number to what promises to be an electrifying celebration of George Gershwin at the Orange Civic Theatre on Friday, March 13.

It will be Gershwin as you have never heard him before, with internationally acclaimed pianist Simon Tedeschi joining the powerhouse Nexas Quartet on stage to unleash Gershwin’s genius in a program that fuses classical brilliance, jazz swagger, and dazzling improvisation.

From Tedeschi’s virtuosic solo moments to Nexas’ sizzling renditions of Summertime and An American in Paris, it will be a night brimming with colour and vitality. Add to that a sparkling new Medley of Gershwin’s greatest hits, and the stage is set for the ultimate finale: a thrilling reimagining of the legendary Rhapsody in Blue.

We will also have the excellent Megan Burslem from ABC Classic on stage introducing all the items, so it will be more dynamic,” Festival Director Carmen Nieves said. “This is not a ‘sit-down concert’ for an hour-and-a-half, it's going to be a show!”

Tickets via Ticketek or call the Orange Civic Theatre on 63938111.

See our main article in this edition of Orange City Life, in print and online.