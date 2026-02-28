A fun weekly performing arts program for adults with disabilities is about to take centre stage in Orange this March.

Orange Civic Theatre have partnered with local professional performer and director Catherine McNamara to offer a theatre program called ‘Compareo’.

The program offers weekly classes for adults with disabilities who have a strong interest in drama, dance, or the performing arts.

Catherine has a long history of facilitating performing arts programs for and with people with disabilities. A major highlight was the premiere of her children’s theatre play ViV! in Bathurst last year. ViV! saw members of Bathurst’s own Compareo program helped prepare, plan and take part in the professional performance.

“‘Compareo’ is Latin for ‘be visible, be present’, and these workshops are an empowering and skills-based way to build confidence, self-expression and share your creative flair,” Ms McNamara said.

“The weekly classes aim to improve confidence, communication, fitness, and teamwork,” she continued.

A four-week taster course will start in Orange on March 18. After this, classes will continue for the rest of 2026, during the school term. Participants can attend with support workers, who are encouraged to get involved in the activities too.

This program aligns with NDIS participants’ core funding, under Assistance with Social, Economic, and Community Participation.

For more information, visit www.orange.nsw.gov.au/theatre/compareo