No “Nashville twang” American copy-cat, Central West musician William Alexander is an undiluted Aussie country star.

Only getting back into live performing over the past few years after decades of solid farm work, his persistence was rewarded last month when he picked up a Golden Guitar at the Tamworth Country Music Awards.

“I largely grew up in Dubbo and lived in rural places ever since; I’ve just hung two kilometres of hinge-joint fence over the past few days near Wellington,” William revealed.

“I dabble in a bit of everything, and was a station hand for a number of years,” he added. This first-hand experience of western NSW, he believes, may be the key to his genuine and heartfelt lyrics about life on the land.

“Probably, maybe as a songwriter, that’s why I write about my own life. I like all music, but my own experiences come out in country.”

His “overnight success” William explained was actually decades in the making. “I’ve not really been playing all that long, I had a go when I was straight-out of high school. I didn’t enjoy it that much however, I don’t think I was really ready for it.”

In looking over those who have inspired him, William credits one iconic legend for helping establish the local industry and giving a “voice” to country music in Australia.

“I admire people for different reasons of culture or identity, and Slim Dusty was a huge one in making our country music what it is today.

“I also love the old-style American country numbers, I try and write songs that are relatable to people overseas, but about Australia.”

In this, he has no great ambition to try for success in the home of country music, Nashville, Tennessee for the riches that can make their stars some of the highest-paid entertainers in the United States.

“If someone flew a helicopter into my backyard and said, ‘Come to Nashville’, I’d do it, but it’s not my dream, though it’d be great to experience.

“I just wish the industry was bigger; times are tough, and if we could make a living here that’d be ideal.”

Performing live, William admits, is something that he has to work at, often getting by with a little help from his friends.

“Live performing is not something that comes natural to me, it’s not something that I was born to do.

“That’s why I like playing on stage with other musicians, it makes it just that little bit more enjoyable, but a lot of the time, I’m performing by myself.”

Helping his career along, however, was the peer recognition that he received at the industry’s peak award ceremony in January at Tamworth.

“My Golden Guitar was in the ‘Bush Ballad of the Year’ category for my song, ‘Wild Roan Brumby’,” William said.

“It was not the plan, but now I’ve got a Golden Guitar, I’m very happy to be in the position I’m in.”

Making hay while the sun shines, locals have been able to see and hear his authentic classic western style this month, including a recent show at The Agrestic Grocer on Molong Road, Orange.