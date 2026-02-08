Police across the state will get extra powers to seize and destroy illegal e-bikes that officials say are fuelling anti-social behaviour.

Mirroring a move made in WA, NSW Police will be able to crush non-compliant, high-powered e-bikes including so-called "fat bikes" and other throttle-only devices.

The move responded to a controversial social media video that showed a group of 40 e-bike riders and motorcyclists driving dangerously across the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Tuesday.

The convoy could be seen speeding past cars and doing wheelies across the landmark, prompting condemnation and calls for a crackdown on illegal devices.

"We've heard loud and clear the concern in the community about souped-up e-bikes and the anti-social behaviour that seems to go hand in hand with them," Transport Minister John Graham said on Sunday.

"We hope to crush one bike and educate 1000, but we'll keep going until people get the message.

"We need to get these illegal bikes off our roads."

In addition to being no more than 500 watts, e-bike batteries can only operate as a pedal-assist and cut out when the vehicle reaches a speed of 25km/h.

Anything that exceeds those power or speed limits must be registered as a moped or motorcycle.

Police already have the power to seize vehicles that are not road-legal.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury welcomed the tough response, saying "this has to stop".

"It is an expensive proposition to have the bike confiscated and crushed, but paying for a funeral is more expensive," he told reporters on Sunday.

Government officials said the new powers would simplify seizure laws designed for cars and motorbikes and would be part of a wider reform package to tackle unsafe e-bikes.

But opposition transport spokeswoman Natalie Ward said the proposed laws would not be introduced before August and were not immediately addressing rider behaviour.

The Minns government has blamed Ms Ward for approving up to 500- watt output on e-bikes during her tenure as transport minister in 2023.

It has lowered the maximum to 250 watts.

Bicycle NSW CEO Peter McLean said he was keen to work with state and federal governments to ensure regulations and community education went hand in hand.

"Ultimately, we want harmonised legislation," he told AAP.

"We want kids to be able to ride from Albury to Wodonga, Tweed Heads to Coolangatta, and Queanbeyan into Canberra and not have five sets of legislation to be mindful of."

E-bikes, many retailing for more than $2000, and other high-powered vehicles have become a lightning rod for controversy in parts of Australia.

A teenage boy is awaiting trial for manslaughter after allegedly killing a 59-year-old while riding an unlicensed electric motorbike through a park in Perth in July.

At least 100 illegal devices were seized and 2100 fines handed to riders during a Queensland police crackdown in December.

Premier David Crisafulli said on Sunday his government would legislate "the strongest response in the nation" to "make sure people feel safe".