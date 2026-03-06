Traditionally held on the first week in March, the annual World Day of Prayer has been hosted at two locations in Blayney Shire this week.

Millthorpe’s event — with the global theme this year of “I Will Give You Rest, Come” — was at the CWA Rooms in Pym Street on Friday, March 6.

With a nation the subject of each year’s focus, the troubled African country of Nigeria, where Christians are currently under regular attack from Islamic extremist groups, are the people for whom attendees will pray, in 2026.

As well as Bible readings, meditations, and discussions, the guest speaker this year at the Millthorpe event has been Blayney Parish Priest, Father Francis, who is himself originally from Uganda in sub-Saharan Africa.

Blayney Uniting Church, 92 Adelaide Street, held a similar event, again with refreshments served at the end of a relaxed ecumenical service that is open to all.

The World Day of Prayer is a global Christian movement led by women aiming to unite various traditions and faiths in "informed prayer and prayerful action" for peace and justice.

Observed annually on the first Friday of March in more than 170 countries, it features a service created by women with a different focus country each year.