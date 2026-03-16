The Housing Industry Association (HIA) is marking International Women’s Day by recognising the growing contribution of women in Australia’s residential building industry and encouraging more women to consider a career in construction, said HIA Managing Director Jocelyn Martin.

“With Australia facing a significant housing shortage and growing demand for skilled workers, attracting more women into the industry will be critical to delivering the homes Australia needs,” said Ms Martin.

“Residential construction is one of Australia’s most dynamic industries and offers a huge variety of career pathways, both on and off the tools. While many people still picture construction as a traditional trades job, the reality is the industry includes everything from project management and design through to manufacturing, technology and business leadership roles."

Ms Martin said women bring valuable skills, perspectives, and leadership to the sector and they want to see more women recognising construction as a rewarding long-term career option.

“Women currently make up around 15 per cent of Australia’s construction workforce, highlighting a significant opportunity to grow participation across the sector. Increasing the number of women in construction is not only important for diversity but also essential to addressing the industry’s ongoing workforce shortages," she said.

“Encouraging more women into construction is one of the most practical ways to strengthen the industry’s workforce and ensure we have the skills needed to deliver the homes Australians need.

“A career in residential building provides opportunities for creativity, problem solving and practical achievement, along with the satisfaction of helping create homes and communities for Australian families. It is also an industry that offers strong career progression, the chance to run your own business, and the flexibility to work across a wide range of roles."

Ms Martin said industry initiatives that promote pathways for women into construction are helping to change long‑held perceptions about the sector.

“HIA has launched the 'She Builds the Future' initiative in partnership with MiTek, aimed at showcasing the many career opportunities available across home building and encouraging young women to explore the industry,” Ms Martin said.

“It helps young women understand that there are many pathways into construction, whether that is through apprenticeships, vocational education, university study or careers in manufacturing, design and business management.”

Ms Martin said initiatives like this are also helping introduce the building industry to the next generation at an earlier age.

“As part of the program we have also released the Australian edition of ‘The House That She Built’, a children’s book designed to introduce young girls to the world of construction and the many roles involved in building a home,” she said.

“By showing young people what the industry looks like and the opportunities available, we can help ensure the next generation of women see construction as an exciting and rewarding career.”

“A more diverse workforce brings new ideas, skills, and perspectives that strengthen the industry and help it continue to evolve,” concluded Ms Martin.