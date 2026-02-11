It's been nice to see some much-needed rainfall over the past week, not just here but across the state where things have been looking grim for many farmers and graziers. In just a few days, we received more than double the rain we did in January, which was the driest in more than a decade. We really have been lucky here in Orange to have had so many wet years in a row, and there hasn't been any threat of stricter water restrictions. Here's hoping for more good rain in those areas that have been suffering.

While the rain was greatly appreciated, I'm sure the organisers of the Gnoo Blas Classic were grateful that it held off for their big car show on Saturday. It has been amazing to see the show continue to grow each year and it is really becoming a great drawcard for the city. An incredible amount of work goes into putting on an event of that size, and all the hardworking members of the committee should be congratulated.

Orange City Life had photographers out and about at Sir Jack Brabham Park on Saturday and at the Gnoo Blas dinner at the Orange Ex-Services' Club on Saturday night. You'll find all those photos inside this week's edition.

We are already halfway through February, and looking ahead it is going to be a busy March in the Colour City. Getting things started is Vicstock, three days of live music at the Victoria Hotel (February 27-March 1) which will be followed by the Rainbow Festival (March 4-8), the Orange Chamber Music Festival (March 12-14), A Night in Nashville (March 14), and then the 10 days of FOOD Week begins with the night markets on Friday, March 20! That's plenty to look forward to!