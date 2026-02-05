What a change in the weather Monday brought! Quite welcome from my perspective, having been stuck wearing a CAM boot for a broken leg this past month. It has mostly just been an inconvenience, but there were a few of those hot days when it became quite uncomfortable. Let's hope for another big change in the weather next week, and let us finally get some good rain. It seems like quite a while now since we've had a decent fall, and it is noticeably dry. I know my lawn and garden could certainly use it.

Good luck to all the children who returned to school for another year these past two weeks - or who stepped into the classroom for the first time. And good luck to all the parents who have to manage the chaos of school drop-off, pick-up, lunch boxes, after-school activities and weekend sports! It's a tough gig and I don't always know how we manage to get it all done in our household. We began our first school day morning scouring the house for school shorts that had been ironed and put away just two weeks earlier but had mysteriously vanished. Take care of yourselves.

Don't forget the Gnoo Blas Classic is on this Saturday, February 7, at Jack Brabham Park. The Gnoo Blas Club reckon this year will be even bigger than previous years and, as you can read about inside this week's edition, there are some pretty special cars that will be on display, like the 1925 British-built Bean you see pictured on our cover. It all gets underway from 9am and kids under 16 years are free.