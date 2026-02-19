So I've finally been able to leave the moonboot and crutches behind, after my little Christmas gift of a broken leg. While I'm relieved to be back on two feet, it's sometimes hard to keep being patient about the recovery. I'm assured that my healing progress is actually progressing pretty well, but it is still frustratingly slow from my perspective. end. This past weekend, there were a number of little jobs I had intended to get done around the home, but I quickly had those plans quashed by the reality of what I am actually capable of doing at the moment. So I guess I'm stuck making my 'to-do' list longer while being unable 'to do' for a little while yet.

This week, I spoke to Rebecca Walsh from Ronald McDonald House about a great little initiative they have begun in Orange, opening their facilities to parents with children in hospital care. It's just an opportunity for parents to take a break from the hospital, maybe grab a cup of tea and something to eat, or even do a little laundry. Having had sick children in hospital myself, I know what a difference these little things can make. You can read more about it inside this edition or take a look at the Ronald McDonald House Central West website.

We've decided we might need a little shake-up of our weekly competitions and will be retiring and replacing our 'Name that Business' competition, but we will let you know more about that in a future edition.

Until next week!